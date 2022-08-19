BARCELONA player Robert Lewandowski had a €70,000 watch ripped off his arm when arriving for a training session on Thursday.

The Polish star drove up outside the Ciutat Esportiva de Sant Joan Despi when fans approached him to get autographs and photo selfies.

As his car window came down, a man grabbed Lewandowski’s arm and snatched his watch before running away towards a field.

The player initially tried to chase the thief himself with eyewitnesses and Lewandowski telling police where the man had fled to.

The Mossos d’Esquadra and the Sant Joan Despi Policia Local soon arrested the thief and reunited Lewandowski with his watch.

The Polish international recently joined Barcelona as their major summer signing.

