MALAGA-Costa del Sol airport has opened a serene place reserved for peace and quiet amidst the hustle and bustle of airport departures.

Located at the beginning of pier C, on the left, just before boarding gate C30, this space offers a calm respite for travellers waiting for flight departures.

The room, structured on two levels linked by a staircase and elevator ramp that guarantees full accessibility, has elements that generate feelings of comfort and serenity including a vertical moss garden, a solar panel, relaxing tiered seating and a water wall.

The room encourages visitors to unwind, shielded from the busy airport experience outside.

The Hall of Silence opens every day before the first flight operated in pier C and closes after the last flight in that dock.

