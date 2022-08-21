IT can not be overstated how important it is to read and understand the documents that come with your insurance policies.

Very few people seem to be aware of the importance of first checking if your policy documents are totally correct with all the right information.

This is especially important for car policies where it is vital that the number plate information is correct.

Also, these documents should be kept in the car, but make sure you have copies at home too in case the vehicle is stolen.

For your home policies, ensuring that the address is correct and the same as that registered on the catastral will make life a lot easier, should you need to claim.

Without understanding your insurance documents, you will not be fully aware of your exact coverage, should anything happen.

Many people are under-insured, which is a very unwise decision. More so now, with climate change and the ever changing, unpredictable weather.

With the increases to both inflation and the cost of living, unfortunately burglaries are on the increase, especially with unoccupied properties. Ensure you understand what you need to do to not only protect your property but also ensure you have the right cover with your insurance.

It is worth making sure you know in advance what to do if anything happens. For example, know what telephone numbers to call and research what documentation and information you will be required to provide.

Obviously health insurance is a little more complicated. Ensure you know what information you need, have the contact details with you at all times and it helps to store the telephone numbers on your telephone, along with your policy number.

If you are unsure how to use your medical insurance, ask your agent or broker.

If you have an accident on the streets, people will automatically telephone for a state ambulance and you will then be taken to a seguridad social hospital, where you have the choice of either being transferred to a private hospital, or stay and pay the invoice if you do not have a SIP card.

It is always better to be prepared, I know that insurance documents are not easy reading but it always pays to know and understand your policy. It will make your life easier, less stressful and in some cases, will prevent large unexpected bills.

