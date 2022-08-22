WRONG-way driver causes two deaths and seven injuries, including four minors, after a head-on car crash on the A-4 motorway in Jerez.

According to the 112 emergency number, two women have died and up to seven people have been injured to varying degrees in a dramatic traffic accident on the A-4 motorway, at kilometre 631, in the direction of Sevilla, near the town of Jerez.

The crash involved a wrong-way driver, as specified by the Guardia Civil, who responded to the scene, together with the Provincial Fire Brigade Consortium and multiple ambulance resources just after 3:40pm this Sunday, August 21.

Initial reports have stated that the 112 emergency number received the first of several calls alerting of a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction on the A-4, at kilometre 631, in the direction of Sevilla, near the town of Jerez, at 3:40pm.

Sources from the medical services confirmed that, as a result of the head-on car crash two women, aged 56 and 75, were fatally injured. Sadly, nothing could be done to save either crash victim and they both died on site.

In addition, up to seven people sustained injuries of varying degrees, including a six-year-old child and three 16-year-olds.

All those who sustained injuries due to the car crash have been taken to the hospitals of Jerez, Puerto Real and Puerta del Mar in the city of Cadiz.

