3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Oviedo - € 115,000

Apartment Oviedo, Asturias 3 beds 2 baths € 115,000

On Camino Real street, with all the necessary services at hand, as well as supermarkets and various hotel options, you will find this cozy and beautiful apartment.Its distribution, thanks to a well-executed reform, is modern and functional.From the entrance hall we access the open space, used as a dining room.Adjacent, but independent, is the large, fully equipped kitchen. This room has a drying area where the boiler and washing machine are housed.From the living room we access the distributor, with a large built-in wardrobe, which gives access to the three spacious and bright rooms.It has a… See full property details