3 bedroom Villa for sale in Puerto de Mazarron with pool - € 335,000

Villa Puerto de Mazarron, Murcia 3 beds 2 baths € 335,000

DETCHED Chalet located in Bolnuevo, El Comar standing on a plot of 455m2 with a constructed built suface of 127m2 Entrance Hall, Separate fully equipped kitchen with all appliances, dining room and spacious lounge with a fireplace Two double bedrooms on ground level with fitted wardrobes, a family bathroom and an additional lounge area The Master bedroom is on the first floor with en-suite bathroom, fitted wardrobes and to a large terrace area and a balcony with SEA VIEWS! Easy to maintain gardens with lots of terrace space, private pool, storerooms, awnings, and off road parking. Ceiling…