JUST days before Spain’s tennis ace is due to play in the US Open, the expectant parents faced a scare with Rafael Nadal’s wife admitted to hospital in Palma for observation.

Maria Francisca Perello, better known as Xisca or Mery, was admitted into the private Quirónsalud Palmaplanas hospital for observation on Tuesday as she entered her 31st week of pregnancy.

Local media reported that the 34-year-old may need to undergo an operation within the next few days to prevent complications.

Rafael Nadal’s and Xisca Perello getting married. Image Cordon Press.

Rafa, 36, is currently in America ahead of the US Open which starts next week.

News that the couple were expecting their first child emerged in June when Xisca was photographed relaxing on the beach with a noticeable baby bump.

The pair who first met as teenagers and finally tied the knot in 2019 are said to be expecting a baby boy.

Commenting on the news at a press conference, the champion who has 22 Grand Slam wins to his name said: “How life changes I don’t know because I don’t have experience, but I don’t expect this to be a change in my professional life.”

