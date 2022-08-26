BRITISH band Coldplay have announced they will play three dates at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona next spring after a seven year break from Spain.

Three concerts have been announced on May 24, 25 and 27 in the Catalan capital.

Tickets will be available from August 25 via Ticketmaster and Livenation websites costing from €50 to €150.

Coldplay back in Spain next year. Image Cordon Press.

The Music of the Spheres World Tour started in Costa Rica in March and includes six sold-out concerts at Wembley stadium in London.

The last time that Coldplay performed in Spain was in 2016 in Barcelona, where more than 55,000 people attended.

