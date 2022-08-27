2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Puerto del Rosario - € 156,000

Apartment Puerto del Rosario, Fuerteventura 2 beds 1 baths € 156,000

Very cozy apartment with excellent sea views located in Puerto del Rosario, the capital of the island of Fuerteventura, it is located a few meters from the main bus station, in a very quiet neighborhood, 5 minutes by car from the island's airport . The apartment has two bedrooms, a bathroom, an equipped kitchen and a spacious and bright living room, the main bedroom has a mini terrace and large fitted wardrobes. The apartment has a communal roof terrace and an elevator in the building, very easy parking. The house is fully furnished and is in perfect condition to move into or could be… See full property details