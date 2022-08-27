A PAIR of Andalucian wines have received perfect scores of 100 in the prestigious Guia Peñín.

These are the first wines to have achieved the top mark in the guide.

The first is Alvear Pedro Ximenez Solera 1830, which is produced by Alvear, founded in 1729 in the Montilla-Moriles DO.

The dessert wine is low in acidity, and is described as having ‘a smooth palate, a short finish, and a soft mouthfeel. Its brown-sugar aromas and flavors of white raisin and chocolate make it the perfect accompaniment to a sweet dish’.

Alvear Pedro Ximenez Solera. Image Alvear

The second ‘perfect’ wine is Conde de Aldama Amontillado ‘Bota No’, from Bodegas Yuste.

It’s an Amontillado from Jerez-Xeres-Sherry and Manzanilla-Sanlucar de Barrameda DO made with Palomino grapes.

It is described as ‘extremely aromatic and has notes of toasted hazelnuts, marmalade, plum jam, and walnut husks. It also has hints of nutmeg and exotic wood. In particular, it offers a wonderful mix of spicy, sweet, and salty’.

The Guia Penin is Spain’s most famous and comprehensive wine guide. It is compiled by Jose Peñin, whose knowledge of international and Spanish wines has been gathered over more than 25 years as a professional wine writer and journalist.

