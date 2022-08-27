A YOUNG person from Gibraltar will get the chance to speak to the UK Youth Parliament at the House of Commons on November 4, the government announced.

The Gibraltar Government is organising an essay competition to select the lucky young person who will speak about ‘the most important issue affecting young people in Gibraltar,’ it said in a statement.

The competition is open to anyone from 11 to 18-years-old.

Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia, a keen historian, will pick the winner from the essays sent to him.

The essay competition winner will be able to fly to London with an accompanying adult and address the UK Youth Parliament from the House of Commons dispatch box.

“I would like to thank the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle for providing the Overseas Territories with the opportunity of addressing the UK Youth Parliament at the House of Commons later this year,” Garcia said in the statement.

“Not only does this provide an excellent opportunity for our young people but it also clearly demonstrates the strength of the relationship between the United Kingdom and Gibraltar.”

Essays must be sent to the email of the Deputy Chief Minister’s Office no later than September 15.

The competition follows a successful debating event for young people organized by Gibraltar’s top party, the Gibraltar Socialist Labour Party (GSLP).

