4 bedroom Villa for sale in Algorfa with pool - € 425,000

Villa Algorfa, Alicante 4 beds 3 baths € 425,000

A Spectacular Front Line Golf, West Facing, Four Bedroom Detached Villa in La Finca Golf Resort is located on a secure gated community just outside the Spanish village of Algorfa. Situated within walking distance to the amenities on the resort itself, including bars and restaurants, tobacconist, wine shop, hairdressers and of course just a 2 minute drive from the clubhouse, driving range, golf course, hotel, spa and lounge bar… This property, model Canela has had a few stunning additions, including a fourth bedroom, extended terrace and under build… Comprising of an open plan fully fitted… See full property details