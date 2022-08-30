FLIGHTS were delayed or diverted at Madrid’s Adolfo Suarez Barajas Airport on Monday after drones were detected flying in the airspace.

State-owned airport operator, AENA, confirmed the disturbance on August 29 and blamed it on the presence of drones in the area.

Seven flights scheduled to land in Madrid were diverted to other Spanish airports, according to AENA.

Guardia Civil have launched an investigation to track down those responsible for piloting the drones.

“Due to the presence of drones at the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, diversions and delays are taking place. Guardia Civil, Enaire and Aena work together to restore operations” claimed AENA on Twitter.

As well as disruptions caused by the drones, Madrid’s airport was affected by Ryanair, EasyJet and Iberia Express strikes.

The trade Union USO has warned that during the next ten days – 90 flights are going to be affected.

