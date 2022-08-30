HEALTH authorities are verifying the withdrawal from the market of three batches of Ardo Frozen Fruitberry Mix due to the presence of hepatitis A.

The ‘Fruitberry mix’ precedent from Belgium and sold in 1 and 2.5 kg plastic bags have been distributed in Andalucia, the Balearic Islands, Catalonia, Castile and Leon, Murcia, Valencia and the Basque Country.

These are batches 586 22130 (preferential consumption 10-11-2024) and 586 22131 (preferential consumption 11-11-2024) in 1 kilo presentation; and batch 586 22131 (preferential consumption 31-05-2024) of 2.5 kilos.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch.

According to health authorities, there are currently no reported cases of people infected with Hepatitis A associated with this alert.

Consumers who have the product included in this alert at home are advised to refrain from consuming it and return it to the point of purchase.

Hepatitis A infection is an acute disease of the liver caused by the hepatitis A virus. Symptoms include fever, loss of appetite, nausea, abdominal pain, and jaundice.

The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average 28 days but can range from 15 to 50 days.

