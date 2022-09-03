1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Nerja with pool - € 195,000

Apartment Nerja, Málaga 1 beds 1 baths € 195,000

South-facing one-bedroom apartment in popular Capistrano Village Exclusive with HusmanHagberg. Here is an opportunity to acquire this gem facing south in the popular Capistrano Village! The apartment consists of a bright and lovely bedroom with fitted wardrobes, a bathroom with shower and kitchen with a counter in open-plan towards the living room. Glass doors lead out to the spacious south-facing terrace with room for both sun lounger and dining table – a place to enjoy the sun and sea views. The living room has a fireplace providing extra cosyness to the apartment. This is a home with very… See full property details