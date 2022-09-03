ONE person killed themselves every 14 hours in Andalucia during 2020, according to the Junta.

Some 793 people died as a consequence of suicide in the region in that year, making it the second biggest cause of death for 15 to 25-year-olds.

And for every person who takes their own life, there are 20 who try, warned the World Health Organisation.

Andalucia’s suicide rate is higher than Spain’s average. Image from Gobierno de España

Spain registered 3,941 suicides in 2020 which is the highest number since official data became available.

The most affected regions in Andalucia are Jaen, Granada and Cordoba.

The 024 suicide helpline that was launched on May 10 of this year, has already registered 40,000 calls, with a daily average of 300.

The line is in operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week, every day of the year. It is free, accessible, immediate, and confidential with trained experts able to deal with high-risk situations, including access to emergency teams that rush to callers.

People can also call Samaritans in Spain between 10am and 10pm on FREEPHONE 900 525 100 for confidential service in English or email pat@samaritansinspain.com

READ MORE: