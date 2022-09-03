POLICE has arrested seven people from Sevilla for allegedly scamming companies and freelancers using the technique “man in the middle”.

This technique is described as a cyberattack where scammers alter the communication between two people who believe that they are directly communicating with each other.

Seven people arrested and two million euros scammed by cybercriminals in Sevilla. Image Policia Nacional

Policia Nacional has informed that they have scammed approximately €2 million by pretending to be the supplier to claim the amount owed from the client, redirected to a bank account other than the usual one.

Police started to investigate after a well-known chain of perfumes with stores across Spain reported the scam of almost €200,000.

In the police operation, officers have carried out searches in Coria del Rio, Los Palacios and Villafranca – they have seized computer equipment, eight mobile phones, documentation and €2,000 in cash.

