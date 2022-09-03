POLICE has arrested seven people from Sevilla for allegedly scamming companies and freelancers using the technique “man in the middle”.

This technique is described as a cyberattack where scammers alter the communication between two people who believe that they are directly communicating with each other.

Policia Nacional 1
Seven people arrested and two million euros scammed by cybercriminals in Sevilla. Image Policia Nacional

Policia Nacional has informed that they have scammed approximately €2 million by pretending to be the supplier to claim the amount owed from the client, redirected to a bank account other than the usual one.

Police started to investigate after a well-known chain of perfumes with stores across Spain reported the scam of almost €200,000.

In the police operation, officers have carried out searches in Coria del Rio, Los Palacios and Villafranca – they have seized computer equipment, eight mobile phones, documentation and €2,000 in cash.

READ MORE:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.