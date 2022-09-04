Apartment

Guardamar del Segura, Alicante

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 149,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Guardamar del Segura with pool - € 149,000

We are pleased to offer this ground floor apartment for sale Pinar de Guardamar, located a short walk to the blue flag beaches of Guardamar del Segura.Ideally situated in this quiet and yet popular urbanisation (Pinar de Guardamar); a complex that is set around the large communal pool and garden and with sport facilities also.This property for sale is south-facing and offers a large terrace offering sun for most of the day. It also has awnings.As you enter the property; you find the bright and spacious living dining room with american kitchen, fully equipped and the property is sold semi… See full property details

