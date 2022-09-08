2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Nueva Andalucia with pool - € 349,000

Apartment Nueva Andalucia, Málaga 2 beds 1 baths € 349,000

Price reduced from 439.000€ to 379.000€ for a quick sale! Fantastic apartment with terrace with morning sun from morning to afternoon. Perfectly located within walking distance to Puerto Banus and the beach. The apartment is bright and spacious with high ceilings with large panoramic glass doors to the terrace, Scandinavian style throughout the apartment, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a guest toilet, as well as a spacious terrace with space for dining table and lounge furniture and stunning mountain views La Concha and the pool area Agrupadas is a popular area in Nueva Andalucia with a… See full property details