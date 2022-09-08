TRAVEL agents have voted Gibraltar as a finalist in a prestigious global tourism competition, the government has proudly announced.

Gibraltar Tourist Board is competing with Greece, Italy, Jordan, South Africa and Thailand for the Star Cultural Tourism Destination at the UK’s Travel Bulletin Star Awards 2022.

Winners for the prestigious competition, that has been on ice for three years during the pandemic, will be announced at the Hilton London Bankside on October 31.

The normally annual event was organised by the Travel Bulletin magazine for the 25 years.

Magazine readers and users of high street, online and home-based travel agents decide the nominees for the awards.

“I’m delighted for Gibraltar to have been recognised by the industry for such a well-established awards event,” Minister for Business and Tourism Vijay Daryanani said in a statement.

“Gibraltar is among an impressive list of destinations far bigger than our own, but as we know and market, we offer a unique diverse heritage and culture to equal that of any destination,” he added.

The Rock, along with other tourist destinations, has suffered from a drop in cruise-liner volumes that has greatly impacted the economy.

“This, once again, demonstrates the importance of pushing the Gibraltar brand abroad, making sure we are visible amongst other destinations in this extremely competitive environment,” Daryanani concluded.

ALSO READ: