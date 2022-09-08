A GLOBAL police association has awarded a Gibraltar inspector as one of 40 officers across the world that stood out for ‘excellence’ in the profession.

Detective Inspector Craig Goldwin of the Royal Gibraltar Police said he was ‘delighted and proud’ to receive the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) award for law enforcement officers under 40 years of age.

The IACP said the award goes to officers who are ‘raising the bar for policing and serve as role models for those they work with’.

Goldwin’s accolade comes after seizing £12.5 million from Gibraltar’s largest robbery, known as Op Boston.

He also helped Guardia Civil catch out money launderers based on the Rock as head of the Economic Crime Unit.

The Spanish police unit presented Goldwin and DCI Sean Perera with the Guardia Civil’s ‘Order of Merit’ in October 2021.

“I feel both delighted and proud to have received this IACP award and I am grateful to the Command Team for nominating me,” said Goldwin in a statement.

He thanked his team and family for the support they gave him during this time.

“I feel that this award demonstrates his commitment and dedication – not only to the Royal Gibraltar Police but also to the people of Gibraltar,” said Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger said of Goldwin’s award.

This year’s IACP winners come from seven countries across four continents, regardless of rank.

READ MORE: