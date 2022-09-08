GABRIEL Fabian Callero was viciously punched to the ground and repeatedly kicked in the head after he remonstrated with the duo for climbing on top of his car.

He has been left needing rehab three days a week and continues to suffer from dizziness and neck pain.

Now three bars have raised €1,170 for him and a group of taxi drivers €980 to help tide him through his recovery.

Taxi driver beaten up by two Brits in Mallorca. Image The Olive Press.

In an exclusive interview with the Olive Press in our last edition the taxi driver revealed that he would suffer from the effects of the attack for the rest of his life.

“I feel really sick, dizzy and I have constant ringing in my ears, which I am told by doctors that could stay with me forever” said Gabriel.

He added that he could not work and was largely confined to bed.

The two British men went to court on a bail set at €7,000.

