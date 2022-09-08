THE handsome 100-passenger MS Serenissima, built in 1960 and well loved for her style and elegance, has docked at Malaga port.

Coming from the Croatian port of Trogir, this Tuesday at eleven o’clock in the morning, the charming MS Serenissima, docked in Malaga port at dock 3-A1.

Consigned by the agency Perez y Cia., this ship, which has arrived without passengers, has landed in Malaga waters to begin a 10-day route starting today, Thursday September 8, that will take it to Malta after passing through: Palma de Mallorca, Mahon, Cagliari, Trapani, Agrigento, Syracuse and the Maltese island of Gozo before stopping in Valletta.

A 10-day route with 68 passengers from the UK.

Considered to be one of the oldest cruise ships in the international fleet, the Serenissima sails under the flagship company Noble Caledonia, a tour operator that manages alternative sea voyages far removed from the usual cruise ships.

Built at the Norwegian Aker shipyard in 1960, this ship, began its life as the Harald Jarl, cruising the Norwegian coastline and fjords.

Since 2003, when she was extensively renovated, she has been operating as a classic cruise ship with the advantage that her small size permits her to navigate into small, remote ports inaccessible to the big cruise ships.

Renamed in 2012 as Serenissima, this ship sailing under the flag of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, forms part of the group of small ships that operate various alternative historical and cultural routes in Caribbean waters, Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.

READ MORE: