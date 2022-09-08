YOU WERE A WONDERFUL WOMAN:Tributes pour in from Spanish politicians and the Royal Family to Queen Elizabeth
SEVERAL leading Spanish politicians, including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the Spanish Royal Family have posted tweets with beautiful messages in tribute to Queen Elizabeth.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez posted on Twitter, “My condolences go to the entire Royal Family, the government and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II”.
He added: “A figure of global significance, witness and author of British and European history.”
The leader of the opposition, PP, Alberto Nuñez Feijo wrote on Twitter “With great sadness we bid farewell to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. As President of the Spanish Partido Popular I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty’s family and to all the people of the United Kingdom on such a day when an entire nation mourns,” he added.
