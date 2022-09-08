SPAIN’S King Felipe has sent a moving tribute to the British royal family on the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Writing on behalf of he and his wife Letizia, who spent a number of days with the Queen in 2019, he sent ‘love and prayers’ to the remaining British royals.

His note was signed simply ‘Felipe’.

‘Your Majesty, dearest Charles,

‘Deeply saddened by the sorrowful news of the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, your beloved Mother, I would like to offer Your Majesty and the British people, on my behalf and on behalf of the Spanish Government and people, our most heartfelt condolences.

‘Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has undoubtedly witnessed, written and shaped many of the most relevant chapters in the history of our world during the last seven decades. Her sense of duty, commitment and a whole life devoted to serving the people of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland set an example for all of us and will remain as a solid and valuable legacy for future generations.

‘Queen Letizia and I send Your Majesty and the whole Family our love and prayers. You are all in our hearts and thoughts. We will miss Her dearly.

‘With all my friendship and affection,’

Felipe

