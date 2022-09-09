THE autumn booster rollout for over 80-year-olds and residents of care homes will kick-start on September 26—with Spain due to start receiving the first doses of the ten million for the new Omicron variants today, Friday September 9.

Extensive planning for the rollout is already underway with the Ministry of Health announcing that the vaccines will be distributed next week to all the autonomous communities and cities.

According to the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, the Public Health Commission has already approved the vaccine for those over 80, those residents of care homes and then later for those over 60.

“But we are going to continue protecting the health of all Spaniards”, Darias said when asked if the vaccine will be extended to the general population.

Darias has assured that Spain is in a ‘different phase of the pandemic’ and at a ‘turning point’ thanks to the vaccines.

The Minister of Health also highlighted the success of previous vaccination campaigns in Spain.

The autumn booster campaign is among a package of Spain’s measures to prepare for winter with the flu vaccination campaign due to start on October 17, depending on the availability and epidemiological circumstances of the different territories and autonomous cities.

