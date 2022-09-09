THE summer of 2022 will go down in the books as the hottest summer recorded in Spain in 60 years.

Spain has experienced the warmest summer since 1961, with an anomaly of 2.2 degrees above the average, which means having exceeded by 0.4ºC the year 2003, considered so far the warmest summer season since records have been kept, according to data from the national Met Office, AEMET.

In fact, last month has also gone down in the books as the second warmest August in more than six decades, with an average temperature in peninsular Spain of 24.7 °C, 2 °C above the average for this month (reference period: 1981-2010).

From records dating back to 1961, only August 2003 has been recorded as warmer.

Rounding up a sizzling summer, June was the fourth warmest on record and July smashed all records to become the warmest month ever in Spain.

Unfortunately, as a result of this extreme heat and drought, Spain has also suffered its worst year of wildfires on record and the drought crisis worsens with reservoirs at their most critical levels since 2005.

READ MORE: