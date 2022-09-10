3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Telde - € 126,500

Apartment Telde, Gran Canaria 3 beds 1 baths € 126,500

Do you want to live in a quiet environment with a lot of peaceI present this beautiful apartment located in Telde.Apartment on a second floor but it is as if it were a first floor, there are about 20 steps to reach the property, it should be noted that the apartment is all exterior so there is a lot of natural light, with a useful area of 57m2, distributed as follows way:As soon as we enter the property we find a very bright living room, the kitchen, as you can see in the photos, very charming, we continue down the corridor and we see a complete bathroom, then we find a small room that is… See full property details