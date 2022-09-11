3 bedroom Villa for sale in Pinar de Campoverde with pool - € 350,000

Villa Pinar de Campoverde, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 350,000

Great opportunity to purchase this detached villa one one level with a private swimming pool located in Pinar de Campoverde just a 5 minute walk from amenities such as an array of bars and restaurants and a pharmacy. Entering through the pedestrian gate you're met with a low maintenance tiled plot, to the left is a covered car port, also accessible through a wide gate. A glazed terrace takes you to the front door which opens up to a bright spacious living and dining area with A/C and a fire place, then to the rear, an archway takes you to the fully fitted kitchen. To the left of the… See full property details