3 bedroom Villa for sale in Competa with pool - € 349,000

Villa Cómpeta, Málaga 3 beds 3 baths € 349,000

3 Double bedrooms | 3 En suite bathrooms | Fully fitted kitchen/diner | Dining room | Spacious living room | Study/office | Studio with shower room & sauna | Utility room | Air conditioning & heating | Ceiling fans | Free standing log burner | Beamed ceilings | Wood windows with shutters | Storage | Covered & arched dining terrace | Sun terrace | Swimming pool | South-facing orientation | Excellent access | Concrete drive | Gated entrance | Ample parking space | Marvellous sea views | Wonderful villa with marvellous views to the sparkling Mediterranean and within walking distance… See full property details