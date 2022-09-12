KING Felipe and Queen Letizia have expressed their condolences to UK ambassador Hugh Elliot over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

They visited the UK embassy in Madrid to meet Elliot and sign the condolence book at 7:56 pm on Friday September 6.

The King and Queenexpressed their respect and admiration for Queen Elizabeth, as well as deep sadness over her death.

The Spanish royal s wrote: “Her example of dignity, serenity and tireless dedication to the service of the United Kingdom and its people will always be a great source of inspiration for all.”

??Los Reyes han presentado sus condolencias con motivo del fallecimiento de la Reina Isabel II, en la residencia del embajador del Reino Unido en España.



??https://t.co/6jSW3km7RG pic.twitter.com/9CQsdOZrPg — Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) September 9, 2022

Half an hour later, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrived at the UK embassy to give the Spanish government’s condolences.

After spending a little time in the embassy, Sanchez wrote in a tweet: “This afternoon, I went to the residence of the Ambassador of the United Kingdom to express my affection from the Spanish population to the Royal Family, the Government and British citizens.”

“Queen Elizabeth II’s commitments and sense of duty will inspire future generations,” he added.