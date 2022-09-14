THE Gibraltar Government Wednesday lifted all potable water restrictions on high consumers six weeks after it first imposed them.

It is the first time since July 28 when there are no caps on water usage on the Rock after the Powers Drive Tunnel fire that knocked out Reverse Osmosis water plants at Governor’s Cottage.

The announcement was made at the Strategic Coordinating Group’s meeting on the advice of AquaGib.

Concerns over the saltwater intakes after the oil spill have also been allayed.

Divers are now daily checking the spot at Little Bay from where the water is pumped to desalination plants.

They have so far not found any oil being pumped into the system.

As a result of the decision, residents will no longer need to use non-potable water bowsers for watering plants and cleaning.

These will no longer be imported from Spain and residents will now be able to return to using their taps instead.

The Government thanked all residents who cooperated in the effort during the hot summer months.

“I would like to wholeheartedly thank every single employee of AquaGib as well as all other agencies and authorities who, over the past six weeks, have given their all in ensuring we reverse the damage caused by the initial fire at Power’s Drive Tunnel and return us to a position today where we are able to remove all remaining restrictions on water usage,” Minister for Public Utilities Albert Isola said.

