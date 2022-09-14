The Spanish Civil Guard has arrested a lorry driver who was found to be seven times over the legal limit for alcohol. The man was so drunk he had to be breathalysed lying in a ditch by the side of the road, and was later taken to hospital given his inebriated state.

The authorities were alerted by other drivers on Sunday to a lorry that was zigzagging on the AP-68 motorway, near the municipality of Agoncillo in La Rioja region. According to a statement released by the Civil Guard, he was driving a 3.5-tonne semi-trailer.

Spain’s Civil Guard arrests lorry driver who was seven times over the legal alcohol limit. Image Guardia Civil.

The Civil Guard apprehended the vehicle several kilometres later and breathalysed the driver. He registered 1.16 milligrams of alcohol per litre of air expelled, which is seven times the legal limit in Spain.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remained under observation for several hours.

Once released, the Civil Guard statement added, he was arrested and will face charges for driving under the influence, dangerous driving and traffic offences.

He has already been banned from driving for a 16-month period.

READ MORE: