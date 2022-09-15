SPAIN’S Queen Letizia is today celebrating her 50th birthday.

Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano, was a well known face amongst Spanish households being a news presenter for RTVE when she caught the eye of the then Prince Felipe.

Their romance led to the couple’s marriage at the El Pardo Palace in Madrid in 2004.

She was born in Oviedo in 1972 where she spent the first 14 years of her life before moving with her family to Madrid.

Letizia studied journalism at the Complutense University of Madrid gaining a master’s in broadcast journalism.

She worked at Spanish News Agency EFE before moving on to RTVE.

Spanish King Felipe VI and Letizia with their daughters during the Santiago Apostle festivity act in Santiago de Compostela, A Coruña . Photo: Cordon Press

It was in 2002 that Letizia met Felipe at a friend’s dinner party, and the duo soon fell in love, with their relationship made public later that year.

Before getting married, both visited Asturias where Felipe was introduced to her family.

She has become the darling not just of Spain but also the international media, with her fashion choices broadcast around the world.

Letizia and Felipe on their wedding day. Photo:© Alfaqui/ZUMA Wire via Cordon Press

Letizia has been involved in several confrontations with members of the Royal Family, in April 2004 Queen Letizia did not allow the former Queen Sofia to take a picture with her granddaughters.

Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez has marked her birthday in a tweet , saying ‘Thanks to Queen Letizia for her loyalty, work and solidarity. On such a special day, I join in the congratulations of all of us who recognise her dedication to others and her sense of duty to our country.”