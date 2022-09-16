4 bedroom Apartment for sale in Sant Feliu de Llobregat - € 254,000

Apartment Sant Feliu de Llobregat, Barcelona 4 beds 1 baths € 254,000

Sant Feliu de Llobregat, we offer you a renovated 82 sqm apartment for sale. It consists of a living-dining room with access to a balcony, a kitchen with a laundry room, four bedrooms, three of them double and one single, and a complete bathroom. Parquet floors, aluminum exterior carpentry and lacquered interior. Building without elevator. Well located, near the center and residential area, with all public services around, Trambaix, Renfe etc. Sant Feliu de Llobregat is a green city with a large number of parks and green areas. The inhabitants can enjoy more than 20 hectares of parks and… See full property details