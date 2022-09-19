PASSENGERS arriving in Spain by air or sea will no longer have to present the health control form from Tuesday, September 20.

The Official State Gazette (BOE) on September 19 announced: “Passengers arriving in Spain by air or sea will not have to present the health control form that was required to access the country as a responsible declaration with information related to the trip, personal identification, contact and location, and epidemiological data. or with information from the vaccination certificate or diagnostic test.”

Passengers travelling to Spain would not need to fill out the Covid-19 travel form. Image Spanish government.

From tomorrow it is not necessary for travellers arriving in Spain to use the mobile app Spain Travel Health.

Thalia Robles, who often travels from London to Malaga, said: “This is fantastic news, it was very tedious filling in the form.”“It will make travelling less stressful,” she added.

