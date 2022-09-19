THE Chief Minister and Governor of Gibraltar attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday after signing the book of condolences at Lancaster House during the weekend.

Gibraltar was in official mourning during the last ten days leading to the funeral ceremony, with the whole British territory observing a one minute on Sunday at 9pm.

On Monday, the residents of the Rock got a public holiday to be able to watch the former queen’s funeral.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo had earlier given the deceased monarch his own personal tribute during an emotive speech at the Service of Remembrance at the Holy Trinity Anglican Cathedral.

The Governor also gave his own speech at the religious meeting.

Picardo called Queen Elizabeth Gibraltar’s own ‘strength and stay’ during adversity, especially during the closed frontier years and the referendum choice to remain British.

“For that reason, none would dispute former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s proposed epitaph of Elizabeth The Great for Her Late Majesty,” the Chief Minister said.

“But we may all agree that the move by Lords and MPs in London to record Her Majesty for posterity as Elizabeth the Faithful may be the best epitaph of all.

“For beyond Her deep religious faith, Her faith to Her family, to Her nations and to Her people was the truest mark of Her greatness.

“Her faith to our values, our Constitutions and our Armed Forces marked our great respect for our late Queen.”

The Governor for Gibraltar signed the Book of Condolence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II at Lancaster House

For his part, the governor Sir David Steel said she was ‘dignified but relaxed, serious as the occasion demanded, but never taking herself too seriously, regal but never out of touch, completely understanding of those she reigned over and always accessible’.

During the period of mourning, the government only put out urgent press releases.

READ MORE: