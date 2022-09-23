2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in El Mojon - € 153,000

Townhouse El Mojon, Murcia 2 beds 1 baths € 153,000

MAR BLANCO II is a complex of Maisonettes in El Mojón, Costa Cálida. Located in a quiet residential area, just 100 metres from the Mediterranean sea. Close to parks, sports facilities and services. Only one Key-ready property available at the ground floor. It has 2 bedrooms and 1 fitted bathroom. Designed with a contemporary style and open plan concept, comprising a fitted kitchen, lounge and dining room. Each maisonette has it´s own private parking space on surface and terrace space, to allow the sun in every day. This property meet the highest standards and is equipped with: Fitted… See full property details