A PAIR of shootings in Marbella this week can be linked to the Irish mafia, the Olive Press can reveal.

The incidents on Tuesday and Wednesday left at least one man – an Irishman – seriously injured in hospital.

They come just a week after a senior member of Ireland’s most feared mafia gang, the Kinahans, had their chief Costa del Sol ‘enforcer’ arrested nearby.

Johnny ‘Cash’ Morrissey, 62, was picked up along with his wife Nicola at a rented apartment in Mijas last Monday, over the laundering of €200million in just 18 months.

Johny Morrissey was arrested in Mijas last Monday. Image The Olive Press.

The US Treasury had listed him as one of their most wanted in April, following the seizure of €500,000 in cash last year, along with 200 kilos of cocaine.

The shootings this week in Marbella’s Nueva Andalucia and next door San Pedro de Alcantara are believed to be warnings and ‘likely settling of scores’ for associates who might be preparing to give evidence to save themselves.

One man was shot at 5.45pm on Tuesday as he met an associate by a lake in the Aloha hills area, while the other shooting was just six hours later by the coast’s most famous Ferrari car dealership, C de Salamanca.

The Olive Press revealed yesterday how police last week seized a series of notepads that listed hundreds of people who may have received or laundered money via the Morrisseys bogus company, Nero Vodka.

It has put the entire coast on edge with dozens of expats and business people fearing they could soon be implicated and arrested.

“Police have confirmed to us that the two shootings are linked” Alejandro Terroba, a spokesperson from the San Pedro car dealership C. de Salamanca said today.

He revealed that his exclusive garage, which sells Ferrarris, Bentleys and Jaguars, had a bullet land in the parking lot early on Wednesday morning.

C. de Salamanca in San Pedro de Alcantara. Image The Olive Press.

“The Spanish media is reporting that one of our cars was impacted by a bullet, the reality is that we actually found one on the floor of our parking lot,” he added.

“Luckily it didn’t hit any of our cars.”

Terroba confirmed that the shooting took place just in front of the car dealership, although police do not yet know who it was aimed at and how many bullets were fired.

Witnesses informed the emergency service that at least one shot was fired and several police units went to investigate the incident.

One Olive Press reader, who lives nearby, said he had been walking up the nearby Boulevard when he heard the shots and saw a car speeding off.

Police have told the Olive Press it is one of the worst summers in terms of security. As well as the two shootings in under 24 hours, there was a shooting of an Irish man on a dancefloor at Opium nightclub in July.

Policia Nacional confirmed to the Olive Press today that another 24-year-old Irish man was injured on Tuesday afternoon at 17.45 near the upmarket Aloha golf course.

“The Irishman who is still at the hospital is currently not collaborating with us,” claimed a spokesperson.

“He does not want to tell us who he met by the Lago de las Tortugas lake,” he added.

Lago de las Tortugas in Marbella. Image Ayuntamiento de Marbella.

National Police confirmed that he was definitely shot by someone he had previously agreed to meet.

“It’s being very difficult to investigate because he does not want to share information with us,” continued the spokesman.

Police have also not yet allowed the Costa del Sol Hospital to share information regarding him, although an Olive Press source said he was not seriously injured enough to need to go into Intensive Care.

“He got shot in the side by the stomach but he is not seriously injured so doctors decided that he did not need to be in the Intensive Care Unit,” confirmed the source.

“He is currently recovering from the injuries in a private wing,” she added.

The crack Udyco unit of the National Police is investigating both shootings.

