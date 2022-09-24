A MUST-VISIT for those who appreciate art and culture, the picturesque village of Frigiliana in Malaga region, officially voted “one of the most beautiful villages in Spain”, is holding its Sixth Frigiliana Art Route from 7-9 October.

Frigiliana Art Route 2022 poster

This special event, full of artists’ open houses and studios, gives visitors the chance to stroll the charming village streets and discover 24 locations exhibiting diverse art from 48 participants of 12 different nationalities.

As well as the chance to admire many types of art – including paintings, drawings, photography, sculpture, textiles, encaustic, engravings, art povera, ceramics and collage – visitors can meet the artists and chat about the creative processes behind the works.

The art trail encompasses various studios, where the artists will be working live, in situ. The idea is to bring the public closer to artists, and vice versa.

The opening hours of the art route are from 11am to 2pm and 4pm to 8pm.

As part of this year’s initiative, there’s also the opportunity to enroll for an Intensive Painting Course, hosted by Valencian artist, Ismael Fuentes, and involving 10 hours of class time spread over the three days.

Visitors can also enjoy several three-hour Collage Workshops, hosted by artist Alina Smocov and taking place daily.

The art locations along the route are marked clearly on a map, available from an information stand located in Plaza del Ingenio. The information stand is also the perfect place for a photo opportunity: in such an inspiring setting, why not take an artistic selfie to upload to social media? Visitors are encouraged to tag their post with @rutadelartefrigiliana, to spread the news.

For information and reservations, please contact rutadelartefrigiliana@gmail.com or tel: 645818089.

