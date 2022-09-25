2 bedroom Villa for sale in Benissa with pool garage - € 385,000

Villa Benissa, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 385,000

This unique fully renovated property is located in Montemar, Benissa only five minutes drive from the famous Baladar beach, shops, and restaurants. The villa has two separate entrances and its structure is distributed as follows:THE FIRST FLOOR comprises a spacious living room, access to a beautiful dining room, and an open plan kitchen fully equipped with a ceramic hob and dishwasher. One bedroom with two single beds and one bedroom with a double bed and a single bed. There is also a bathroom with a shower.THE GROUND FLOOR is where the guest flat is situated. It consists of a livingdining… See full property details