LEGENDARY American singer Patti Smith is lined up to star at Sevilla’s Iconica Fest.

The singer, songwriter, poet, painter and author became an influential component of the New York City punk rock movement with her 1975 debut album Horses.

Dubbed the ‘punk rock laureate’, the 75-year-old will take to the stage on Monday September 26.

