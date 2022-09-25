MADRID chef Dabiz Muñoz has scooped the top prize in The Best Chef Awards for the second year running.

The 42 year-old who is the owner of Madrid’s three Michelin starred DiverXo, which was named the best restaurant in Madrid, collected his award in Madrid in front of several hundred top chefs who had gathered for the event.

Accepting the prize he said: “I do not feel like the best chef in the world, far from it. But I believe I have the best team in the world.”

In fact, the awards were a triumph for Spain, with 16 of the top 100 coming from the country.

Picking up his first award as Best Chef last year he said: “An award like this is a dream come true, which recognises many years of creativity, dedication, passion and hard work”, adding prophetically: “This is only the beginning, and the best is to come.”

The talented chef’s food does not come cheap. A 12 course taster menu at DiverXo can cost €365 a head.

Dabiz Muñoz at ‘The Best Chef’Awards at the Palacio de Cibeles. (Photo by Atilano Garcia / SOPA Images/Sipa USA/ Cordon Press)

But for thos with more modest means he has set up a ‘food truck’ offering low-cost versions of his famous dishes in the glitzy Marbella port of Puerto Banus.

The food truck is the third such venture in Spain following on the success of two in Madrid.

This Puerto Banus venture is the largest with 30 tables and offers affordable meals averaging between €25 and €30.

His food trucks are collaborations with Spanish department store El Corte Ingles. But you will have to hurry – the Puerto Banus truck is slated to move on at the end of the month.

The idea came about with the pandemic when Muñoz was forced to close his fine dining restaurants and offer take away instead.

He launched a successful takeaway service GoXo offering food from his restaurant in Madrid and then expanded to Barcelona.

Among the most popular dishes on offer is his famous double cheeseburger.

