MALAGA will celebrate next September 27 World Tourism Day, an initiative promoted by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), which aims to highlight the importance of tourism and its values.

For this, the capital of the Costa del Sol will open free of charge museums and monuments to enjoy a cultural route through the city.

The museums that can be visited are:

– Museum of Malaga, Palacio de la Aduana (9:00-20:30 hours).

– Pompidou Center (9.30-20:00 hours)

– Picasso Museum (10:00-19:00 hours)

– Picasso Birthplace Museum (9.30-20:00 hours)

– CAC. Málaga Centro De Arte Contemporáneo (09:00 – 21:30 hours)

– Carmen Thyssen Museum (10:00-19:30 a.m.)

– Collection of the Russian Museum of St. Petersburg/ Malaga (9:30-20:00 hours)

– Municipal Heritage Museum. MUPAM (10:00-20:00 hours)

– Revello de Toro Museum (10:00 – 20:00 hours)

– National Museum of Airports and Air Transport (10:00- 20:00 hours)

– Museum of Flamenco Art. Peña Juan Breva (10:00- 14:00 hours)

– Wine Museum (10:00 – 17:00 hours)

– Jorge Rando Museum (10:00-14:00h/17:00- 21:00 horas)

– Military History Museum 10:00- 20:00 hours

– Museum of Imagination

– Ecomuseum Astillereos Nereo Shipyards

– Museum of Glass and Crystal of Malaga

– Museum of Music

Malaga’s iconic monuments, such as the Alcazaba, Gibralfaro Castle and the Roman Theatre, will also be open for free on World Tourism Day.

As will emblematic places such as the Historical Cemetery San Miguel, the English Cemetery, the Botanical Garden or the House of Gerald Brenan.

READ MORE: