Spain’s National Police force has arrested three people who are suspected of stealing up to €46,000 worth of luggage from passengers outside Málaga’s principal train station, María Zambrano.

According to a statement released by the authorities, the suspects are all male and aged between 22 and 34 years old. They were taking advantage of moments when their targets were distracted to relieve them of their possessions, or they would create a diversion themselves.

The investigation, dubbed by the police with the name “Apu”, began in August after they became aware of the gang operating at the María Zambrano station.

Police discovered that they were acting in a coordinated manner and were using mobile phones with wireless headsets to communicate with each other.

Among the items that were stolen over recent weeks were designer handbags, electronic devices and other valuables.

