SPAIN’S Civil Guard has arrested a woman in Madrid after she drove the wrong way up the R-3 motorway – in an apparent bid to avoid paying a toll.

Staff at a tollbooth on the R-3, which runs out of the city centre and joins with the A-3 to Valencia, advised the authorities that a vehicle had turned around when it arrived at the tollbooth and was driving against oncoming traffic.

A Civil Guard patrol rushed to the scene and intercepted the vehicle. The woman confirmed to officers that she had indeed turned around to avoid paying the fine, according to a statement from the Civil Guard.

In total, the motorist travelled seven kilometres in the wrong direction, not just putting her own life at risk but also those of others.

She tested negative for alcohol and drugs, and will now face charges for dangerous driving.

