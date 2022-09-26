IT WILL be men versus women in a game of football on Spain’s Costa del Sol, but it won’t be your typical sporting contest.

The elderly men of Benalmadena will play against a group of women in a charity match on October 4 to raise funds for seniors suffering from Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

The Alzheimer’s & Dementia Support Group (ADSG), based in Calahonda, was founded by Maggie Bobowizc and David Donaldson in conjunction with Age Care Mijas Costa.

Bobowizc experienced Dementia firsthand when her beloved husband of 50 years, Stan, was diagnosed and she became his sole carer.

Bobowizc then sought support from co-founder David and his team after Stan died.

ADSG meets on the first and third Monday of each month in Calahonda at the Baptist church.

ADSG member Ann Knowles said the match would be “a real fun event”.

“I have personal experience of the help and support so desperately needed by carers with families suffering from these dreadful diseases as my husband is a sufferer,” she said.

“Hopefully we can make a lot of money to help this worthwhile charity.”

There will also be clothes, bric-a-brac and jewelry stalls, along with a raffle, food, drinks and entertainment.

“Most of the women do not know the rules of football, so there may be a bit of cheating,” Knowles quipped.

The charity match will take place at 2.30pm on October 4 at the Campo de Futbol in Benalmadena pueblo.

ADSG meets on the first and third Monday of each month in Calahonda at the Baptist church and the second Thursday of each month in The Bar, C/Cuesta Marzo in Alhaurin el Grande.

READ MORE: