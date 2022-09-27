THE Port of Malaga is looking forward to a busy autumn, with 113 passenger ships expected to dock in the city.

The autumn cruise season in Malaga, which commenced on September 15, together with Spring, is one of the high seasons for cruise tourism in the Port of Malaga.

According to data from the port’s official website, October will see 55 cruise calls to the capital of the Costa del Sol and another 49 in November.

Despite almost matching pre-pandemic figures, the actual number of tourists on passenger ships since January have been less than those of 2019, as cruise ships have not yet been allowed to operate at maximum capacity, although full recovery is expected in the final months this year.

The autumn forecast comes following the successful hosting of ‘Málaga Cruise Days,’ an event which brought the world of cruising closer to locals and where all kinds of activities took place.

During this time, the Port of Malaga welcomed exclusive sailboats, large cruise ships and replicas of historic ships, including the world’s largest wooden sailing ship the ‘Götheborg’.

An event that many entrepreneurs in the city centre benefited from as thousands of potential customers poured into the centre.

The Port of Malaga expects to close the year with a total of 267 cruise calls, just 21 calls shy of pre-pandemic figures when 288 cruise ships loaded with tourists called in the city throughout 2019.

So even though the cruise industry has been one of the last sectors to resume activity after the worldwide coronavirus crisis broke out, it is back to smooth sailing again.

