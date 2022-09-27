TOURISTS have returned in force to Malaga City after the pandemic—with 315,000 overnight stays recorded during the month of August.

This week the National Statistics Institute (INE) has published the data for the number of visitors and overnight stays in hotels in the capital of the Costa del Sol during the month of August, with numbers back to pre-Covid levels, official data confirms.

For the capital of the Costa del Sol, 124,918 tourists stayed in August in the hotel establishments of the capital, where 315,892 overnight stays were reported.

In 2019, before the pandemic, INE data for the month of August showed 139,888 visitors who generated 302,553 overnight stays, meaning, for hotels at least, the market has now fully recovered from Covid-19.

Additionally, the average stay has also increased from an average stay of 2.16 days in 2019 to 2.53 days recorded in August of this year.

The Councillor for Tourism, Jacobo Florido, has considered the recently published data as ‘very good news for the destination’.

“The fact that the numbers for the average stay has grown is an indicator that Malaga manages to retain even more tourists passing through the city.” Florido said.

The INE data also confirms the return of foreign tourists to the province. The number of national visitors who spent a night in August in a hotel in Malaga City stood at 123,711, compared to 192,181 foreign tourists.

With tourists from the United Kingdom generating 27,253 overnight stays in Malaga City, followed by France (22,376) and Italy (21,435) as the leading visitors from abroad.

