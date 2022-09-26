A SPANISH carrier, Boeing 737-436 cargo plane, has crash-landed into a lake near Montpellier airport in southern France

The plane overshot the runway and nosedived into a lake early on Saturday morning, September 24, leading to three people being rescued from the aircraft.

INCIDENT: Swiftair Boeing 737-400F EC-NLS (operating for West Atlantic UK) overshot the wet runway on landing at coastal Montpellier/Mediterranee Airport in Southern France early on Saturday. None of the three on board were injured.https://t.co/9tU82o4EwW pic.twitter.com/jeNSMpelw2 — Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) September 24, 2022

According to a statement released from the department of Herault, located in Southern France, the three people onboard the aircraft were unharmed and safely removed from the plane.

The local authorities decided to close the airport while a specialised company removed the aircraft from the pond of Mauguio, that it had plunged into.

“The aircraft is immobilized at the end of the runway, partially submerged from its front part (also known as the nose of the plane. As a safety measure, Montpellier airport is closed to cargo and commercial flights for an undetermined period, pending the intervention of a specialized company to move the aircraft.” The statement read.

Montpellier airport – one of the 10 busiest in France – informed passengers on Saturday that it had shut its doors due to a ‘technical incident’ and urged them not to go to the airport.

According to Flightradar24 data, the plane was travelling a very fast 160 knots when it landed and was unable to stop in time to avoid the end of the runway.

The plane involved in the incident was a 29.7 years-old Boeing 737-400(SF) registration EC-NLS, currently operated by Swiftair, a Spanish carrier based in Madrid Barajas Airport.

READ MORE:

Spain’s Malaga-Costa del Sol International Airport opens meditation room ‘The Hall of Silence’ to travelers

Over two million passengers used Spain’s Malaga Airport in August—just 7% shy than 2019 figures